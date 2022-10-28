Joe Belfiore calls time from Microsoft after 32 yrs

After 32 years with the software giant Microsoft, Joe Belfiore, renowned as the face of the Windows phone, has announced his retirement.

Belfiore served as the Office team’s head of product and co-manager.

“Today I shared with my team that after 32 fantastic years, I will be retiring from Microsoft,” he wrote in a tweet on Friday.

“I’m staying on until summer to help with the transition, then focus on the two kids still at home and the 1 who just started college.”

A user commented on Belfiore’s tweet to congratulate him and said: “Thank you for your efforts, Joe. I still miss Windows Phone to this day. Good luck in your future endeavors and enjoy the family time.”

Another user commented: ” I just want to thank you for what you have done. I have been a windows phone user since lumia 800. And held on to the platform until around 2016 with a 930xl. I still miss my WP Home Screen everyday.”

Microsoft announced in 2017 that it will no longer be creating new hardware or features for Windows 10 mobile devices as the popularity of Google’s Android and Apple iOS operating systems (OS) grew.