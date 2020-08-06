Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos has sold over $3.1 billion worth of the company’s shares this week, according to multiple filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The shares sold by Bezos were worth more than $3 billion, priced between $3,102.85 and $3,183.26 a piece, at the time of sale.

The Amazon CEO still holds more than 54 million shares, Bezos had earlier said he would be selling $1 billion worth of Amazon shares every year to fund Blue Origin, his space exploration company.

This is a quite a huge number compared to the $2.8 billion worth of shares sold by him in 2019.

Following tax deductions, the world’s richest man will take home an estimated $2.4 billion, Forbes reported on Wednesday.

The SEC filings said the transactions were “effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person.”

The world’s richest person previously shed about $4.1 billion worth of Amazon shares between January and February this year.

Bezos's total sale of more than $7 billion worth of shares of the e-commerce giant so far this year is already significantly higher than last year's total sale of $2.8 billion, according to CNBC, which earlier reported the news.

Amazon reported solid second quarter results last week, registering a 40 per cent increase in net sales to $88.9 billion, compared with $63.4 billion in the same period last year.