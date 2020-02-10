Transsion Holdings’ itel Mobile is all set to launch its new flagship smartphone series in India. These smartphones are expected to come with aspirational and latest features like waterdrop notch display, bigger battery, fingerprint sensor and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered dual camera.

As per the reports, this new series is expected to make its debut as early as this month.

A teaser video on the company’s official Facebook account suggests that the upcoming phone will have premium design.

The phone is likely to feature premium camera deco finish, big pixel, dual tone gradient color and a very stylish ID.

Experts believe that if the smartphone is launched at itel’s price segment, i.e. under Rs 5,000, it could affect the smartphone market.

In order to beat other competitors, this series would have to tick all the aspects company claims it to feature.

(With input from agencies)