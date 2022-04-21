Instagram to tweak ranking system to boost original content

Meta-owned Instagram is going to tweak its algorithm to improve its ranking system and better highlight original content from creators, its head Adam Mosseri has announced.

The social media platform will tweak its ranking algorithm to highlight original content more on its platform.

“We’ve added new ways to tag and improved ranking: Product Tags, Enhanced Tags, Ranking for originality,” Mosseri said in a tweet late on Wednesday.

“Creators are so important to the future of Instagram, and we want to make sure that they are successful and get all the credit they deserve,” he added.

In response to a tweet from social media consultant Matt Navarra, Mosseri noted that Instagram already works to highlight original content, but that it’s leaning more in this direction and will continue to do so.

“As we learn more into recommendations it’s becoming increasingly important that we don’t overvalue aggregators, as that would be bad for creators, and therefore bad for the Instagram long term,” Mosseri said in a tweet.

Instagram said that it is important that the credit and monetization go straight to the original creator.

“If you create something from scratch, you should get more credit than if you are resharing something that you found from someone else. We’re going to do more to try and value original content more, particularly compared to reposted content,” said the Instagram head.

