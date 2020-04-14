Facebook-owned entity Instagram is changing fast, it is now letting users watch live broadcasts on the web version of the platform.

Previously, if users were streaming with more than one person, comments can obstruct the view, thus, making it difficult to pay attention to the video, as well as chat simultaneously. The new web viewing experience is far more comfortable.

Instead of overlaying comments and emojis, the web version of Instagram separates them out to the side — similar to how services like Twitch work, with a separated user response column to the right side of the video feed.

In your Stories section, Live videos are labelled as such — as you can see above, there’s a little magenta-coloured rectangle that says “LIVE.”

Functionality on the web is seemingly identical, with the ability to comment and/or add emoji reactions in real-time.

Earlier, Instagram rolled out a new feature where people can send direct messages from their web browser globally.

The photo-sharing service has been testing web DMs with a small group of users since January this year. Web DMs are convenient for those who use Instagram all the time, like journalists, social media influencers and managers.