Infosys on Friday announced it has divested one-third of its holding in US-based Whoop for about $10 million (about Rs 73.5 crore).

“The company had made a minority investment of $3 million during December 2015 in Whoop Inc, the human performance company headquartered in Boston, USA,” Infosys said in a filing on Friday.

“With reference to the said investment, the company would like to inform that it has divested one-third of its holding for about $10 million,” it added.