India’s traditional Goli Pop Soda makes a fresh splash in US, Europe, Gulf markets

India’s traditional Goli Soda has made strong inroads in global markets under the new Goli Pop Soda brand after successful trial shipments to the US, the UK, Europe, and Gulf countries, according to a statement issued by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) on Sunday.

A strategic partnership with Fair Exports India has also ensured steady deliveries to Lulu Hypermarket, one of the largest retail chains in the Gulf region. Thousands of bottles have been stocked across Lulu outlets, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response, the statement said.

“In the UK, Goli Pop Soda has swiftly evolved into a cultural phenomenon, appealing to consumers who embrace the fusion of traditional Indian flavors with a modern twist. This development represents a significant step in showcasing India’s rich beverage heritage on the global stage,” APEDA said,

To commemorate this milestone, APEDA supported the flag-off ceremony organized by ABNN on 4th February 2025, marking the official global launch of Goli Pop Soda. The event reaffirmed India’s commitment to promoting authentic, high-quality products and reinforcing its presence in the international beverage market.

The revival of Goli Soda, which had nearly disappeared due to the dominance of multinational beverage companies, marks a significant milestone in India’s efforts to promote and export authentic, homegrown food and beverage products. By blending nostalgia with modern packaging, Goli Pop Soda has successfully reintroduced the essence of this drink to contemporary consumers worldwide, APEDA said.

Goli Pop Soda stands apart with its innovative packaging, featuring a unique pop opener that recreates the nostalgic fizzy burst Indian consumers fondly remember. This thoughtful rebranding has positioned the drink as an exciting and trendy product.

Additionally, APEDA facilitated and featured Goli Pop Soda at the International Food and Drink Event (IFE) London 2025, held from 17th-19th March 2025. The event provided Indian entrepreneurs and exporters a valuable platform to connect with international buyers, explore new business collaborations, and promote India’s diverse agricultural and processed food products globally, the statement said.

The product’s growing success in global markets proves that homegrown Indian flavors can compete with international giants, opening new avenues for Indian exports and further solidifying India’s leadership in the global food and beverage sector, the statement added.