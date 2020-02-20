The Chinese smartphone maker has announced that India’s first 5G handset may cost around Rs 50,000 apiece.

The phone will be launched on February 24, even though the “network is not available in the country”, a company official claimed.

“Realme 5G handset will be powered with 865 snapdragon chipset and available at around ₹50,000,” an official, who did not wish to be identified, told PTI.

A leading website, which compares mobile phones, estimates that the price of 5G smartphone handset with a lower chipset version could be available at ₹25,790 per unit.

By providing the future-ready device, the company is aiming to cater to its customers who frequently travel abroad, where 5G is already rolled out.

The X50 Pro 5G handset will be launched simultaneously in Spain and India by Realme after the world’s largest mobile trade show, World Mobile Congress 2020, was cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

A day after Realme’s 5G device, another Chinese smartphone maker-iQOO 3, is also likely to announce its 5G phone on February 25.

