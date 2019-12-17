Wipro on Tuesday announced that it was ranked top employer in Australia for 2020.

“The assessment is based on an HR (Human Resource) best practice survey ‘People Development’ practices across 10 topics, including talent strategy, workforce planning, talent acquisition,” said the city-based IT firm in a statement here.

The other parameters include on-boarding, learning and development, performance management, leadership development, career and succession management, compensation and benefits and culture.

On the occasion, top Employers’ Institute chief executive David Plink on the occasion, “To become recognised as a top employer, a company has to prove that the implementation of their people strategies enriches the world of work of their employees.”

“We believe our real asset is the people. We are committed to provide the best employee experience and foster a culture that nurtures talent,” asserted Wipro executive Manoj Nagpaul in the statement.

