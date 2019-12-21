Huawei’s P30 Lite (2020) will soon be launched in Europe market for 349 euros ($390) or around Rs 27,000. The smartphone giant had unveiled the original P30 Lite in March earlier this year.

The device is expected to come in Blue and Breathing Crystal colours. Rest of the details are scarce about the P30 Lite (2020) right now, but it is expected to come with some upgrades over the P30 Lite which is powered by the Kirin 710 system on chip (SoC) and has a triple camera on the back, GSM Arena reported on Friday.

The Huawei P30 Lite is the toned down version of the flagship P30 Pro. Lookwise, both captivating same looks with all the bells and whistles, including curves, glossy frame and gradient rear.

(With input from agencies)