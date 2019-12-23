Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is planning to create a smartphone with three camera sensors that can move from back to front of the device. The company has already filed a patent for a such a device, report stated.

A similar concept can be seen in the Asus 6z.

According to LestGoDigital’s report, the patent was filed with WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) in China on January 09, 2019 and it was approved on December 17, 2019.

“The device is equipped with three cameras that can be used as a selfie camera and as a main camera. In addition to the triple camera, Huawei has also installed a flash. From the patent images it can be concluded that it is a fairly thick camera system that protrudes in relation to the housing,” LetsGoDigital reported.

There are around 12 patent images included, showing a full-screen phone with a triple camera, the report added.

Meanwhile, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its P30 Lite (2020) in European market. The device is expected to be priced at 349 euros ($390) or around Rs 27,000 and is likely to be launched in the shades of Blue and Breathing Crystal.

(With input from agencies)