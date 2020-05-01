WarnerMedia has signed a pact with Google, where this digital distribution deal enables HBO Max service available across Google platforms and devices including Android and Google Play when it launches on May 27.

At launch, current HBO Now subscribers billed through Google Play will be automatically upgraded to HBO Max app at no additional charge. New HBO Max customers will be able to subscribe directly in the app for $14.99 per month.

“The availability of HBO Max across Android, Android TV, Chromebook and Google Chromecast devices and on Google Play adds to our growing list of distribution options that will be offered to customers at launch,” said Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution said in a statement.

“We are pleased to make HBO Max available to the significant base of customers who access content across Google’s platforms and devices,” Warren added.

The Google deal comes after WarnerMedia inked similar agreements for HBO Max with Apple, Charter Communications, and YouTube TV. HBO Max subscriptions also will be available directly, as well as from AT&T (WarnerMedia’s parent), which is bundling HBO Max free for high-end service tiers.

HBO Max will offer an impressive direct-to-consumer experience with 10,000 hours of premium content. It will include “the entire HBO service, together with beloved franchises, titles past and present from Warner Bros., the best of the best from around the world,” the company said in a statement.