Government launches Jan Aushadhi E-Raths to promote generic medicines at affordable prices

The government has launched a week-long Jan Aushadhi E-Raths on Mobile Vans and E-rickshaws that would cover half a dozen states to make people aware at the grassroots level about the availability and benefits of generic medicines.

The idea behind the campaign is to educate people about the generic medicines, which are available at affordable prices at Jan Aushadhi kendras, said a senior officer of the Chemical and Fertilizers Ministry here on Wednesday.

The E-Rath has been organized by the Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizers and would travel half a dozen days for seven days continuously to raise awareness about the Pariyojana and Jan Aushadhi generic medicines, the officer said.

The Ministry has organized a public awareness campaign at 75 locations across the country and also distributed gift hampers containing to the participants of the campaign. The campaign has been attended by women leaders, city mayors, public representatives, and other distinguished women from various walks of life, the Ministry said.