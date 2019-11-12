US-based tech giant Google is all set to launch its streaming platform Stadia on November 19. The company has also confirmed a list of 12 games that will be available on it from day one.

The other 14 games will be made available by the end of 2019.

“We are launching Stadia with 12 carefully-chosen games on day one, and an additional 14 will be available by the end of the year. There’s something for everyone here: a library of superb, critically-acclaimed titles spanning multiple genres and age ratings,” the company said in a statement.

These 12 games are—Assassins Creed Odyssey; Destiny 2: The Collection; GYLT; Just Dance 2020; Kine; Mortal Kombat 11; Red Dead Redemption 2; Thumper; Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition; Rise of the Tomb Raider; Shadow of the Tomb Raider; Definitive Edition; and SAMURAI SHODOWN.

The other games that will be released later are –Attack Titan 2: Final Battle, Borderlands 3; Darksiders Genesis; DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2; Farming Simulator 19; FINAL FANTASY XV; Football Manager 2020; Ghost Recon Breakpoint; GRID; Metro Exodus; NBA 2K20; RAGE 2; Trials Rising; and Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

“There are many more titles coming to Stadia including Doom: Eternal, WatchDogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters and Cyberpunk 2077. Expect regular updates on Keyword with the rest of the titles coming to Stadia,” the company added.

Apart from Pixel smartphones, the game streaming service will also support Chrome OS tablets such as the Pixel Slate, Acer Chromebook Tab 10 and HP Chromebook X2.

Buyers will be able to purchase the Founder’s Edition of Google Stadia for $129.99. It will also come with a free copy of the Destiny 2 game. After the free subscription is over, users will have to pay $9.99 per month. It will come to 14 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.

(With input from agencies)