Google to merge Duo, Meet into single platform

Tech giant Google has confirmed that it is planning to merge its two disparate video calling apps, Duo and Meet, into a single platform.

The company said that it has made deep investments in both Google Duo and Google Meet to support users who rely on our technology for video calls and meetings.

“In the coming weeks, we are adding all the Google Meet features to the Duo app, so users can easily schedule a video meeting at a time that works for everyone or continue using video calling to instantly connect with a person or group,” the company said in a statement.

“Later this year, we will rename the Duo app to Google Meet, our single video communications service across Google that is available to everyone at no cost,” it added.

This integrated experience will provide users with a single solution service for both video calling and meetings with people across their lives.

The company mentioned that it has also introduced new features like group calls for up to 32 people, the addition of doodles, and video calling on tablets, foldable, smart devices, and TVs for those using Duo as their cross-platform video calling app service.

The company said it has made quality and reliability improvements as well as introduced new moderation controls to help keep meetings safe and productive.