Google join hands with Renault to build ‘Software Defined Vehicle’

On Tuesday, Google and Renault Group announced that they were extending their collaboration to develop the future “Software Defined Vehicle” (SDVdigital )’s architecture.

Building on the already-existing partnership between the Google Cloud and Android Automotive Operating System, the “Software Defined Vehicle” will enable the delivery of new on-demand services and ongoing improvements to the vehicle.

In addition to growing synergies and use cases related to the group’s “Move to Cloud” strategy, the companies will create a set of onboard and offboard software components that are specifically tailored for the SDV.

“Equipped with a shared IT platform, continuous over-the-air updates, and streamlined access to car data, the SDV approach developed in partnership with Google will transform our vehicles to help serve future customers’ needs,” said Luca de Meo, Renault Group CEO.

“Our strategic partnership with Google will allow us to accelerate our end-to-end digital transformation, from the design of the car to its market launch through its production, and ultimately to bring added value to our customers, he added.

The collaboration between both the giants initiated in 2018 with cloud computing, and is accelerating with the creation of a Digital Twin, a virtual twin of the vehicle that will feature the most advanced AI capabilities.

“Our collaboration with Renault Group has advanced comfort, safety, and connectivity on the road. The announcement will help accelerate Renault Group’s digital transformation by bringing together our expertise in the cloud, AI, and Android to provide for a secure, highly-personalised experience that meets customers’ evolving expectations,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet.

France based global automobile manufacturer, Renault Group, will expand its use of Google Cloud technology for the SDV to better manage data capture and analytics, securely and confidentially, as well as software development for the vehicle.

