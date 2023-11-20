Google India shares similarities between 2003 and 2023 World Cup finals

As India and Australia are in the finals of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Google India on Sunday shared a list of trivia showing the similarities between the World Cup finals between 2003 and 2023.

Google shared a list on X, saying, “Here we meet again, 20 years later #INDvsAUS”.

Google listed Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar as the leading run scorers, while listed Rohit Sharma and Sourav Ganguly as first-time captains to lead the World Cup squad in 2023 and 2003.

The note also mentioned that “Rahul” had been the non-seasonal wicketkeeper for both World Cups. Rahul Dravid took up the wicketkeeping gloves in 2003, and KL Rahul is the wicketkeeper in the World Cup in 2023.

In 2003, Australia appeared to have an advantage after going undefeated in all group-stage matches, and India has the same advantage this year.

Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the final of the World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Both India and Australia have opted to go in with no changes in the sides that played their respective last semifinal matches against New Zealand and South Africa, respectively.

India captain Rohit Sharma said the team needs to stay nice and calm during the game if they want to go over the line in today’s final.