Google on Wednesday appointed Karan Bajwa as Managing Director of Google Cloud in India.

Bajwa, who recently served as Managing Director for India and South Asia for IBM, will be responsible for driving all revenue and go-to-market operations for Google Cloud’s extensive solution portfolio that includes Google Cloud Platform and G Suite in the country.

Prior to IBM, Bajwa was associated with Microsoft for nine years, his last role being the Managing Director for the company’s operations in India. He has also worked with Cisco Systems in India and Singapore.

Rick Harshman, Managing Director of Google Cloud in Asia Pacific said, “His experience will be a tremendous asset to Google Cloud’s business, our partners and our customers as we embark on this next phase of growth.”

Company’s field sales, partner and customer engineering organisations in India will also report to Bajwa, and he will advise Google Cloud’s continued work with the local developer ecosystem and India-based Global System Integrators (GSIs).

“Leveraging cloud computing technology to modernize and scale for growth is on the agenda of almost every enterprise CEO and CIO and Google Cloud is committed to help every organization accelerate their digital transformation,” said Bajwa.

Google Cloud has a rich list of customer base in India. It provides its services to brands like Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Indiamart, Hero Motocorp, ICICI Prudential, L&T Finance, LIC HFL, Manipal Hospitals, OYO Hotels and Homes, Truecaller, Wipro and others.

Earlier this month, Google Cloud announced its expansion plans in India by launching a cloud region in Delhi, adding to its Mumbai region which was opened in 2017.

(With input from agencies)