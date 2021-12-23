People can take Zoom calls from Amazon TVs

Tech giant Amazon is now permitting users to take Zoom calls from its platform.

The company said that in order to use the video conferencing app all that users need is a Fire TV Omni Series of any size.

“Joining work meetings or remote holiday get-togethers from the comfort of your couch just got a whole lot easier. Fire TV customers in the US and Canada can now use Zoom on their Fire TV Omni Series,” the company said in a blogpost.

For using Zoom, users need a compatible webcam — one that is 720-1080p and needs to plug the webcam directly into the TV USB port.

“We suggest the Logitech C920, C922x or C310. Note, Zoom recommends a 1080p resolution with a 60-90 degree field of view from 6-10 feet away from the TV,” the company said.

Then, the users need to install the Zoom app from the Fire TV Appstore.

“Once you are logged into Zoom or accessing as a guest, join a meeting using your remote, or say, “Alexa, join my Zoom meeting,” as per the company.

Amazon stated that the television microphone will need to be turned on besides informing that the Zoom app will only use audio from TV speakers. Users will not be able to pair it with a soundbar/speakers at this time.

(With inputs from IANS)