Oppo Reno7 series to feature Sony IMX709 sensor

Confirmation came on Thursday from tech giant Oppo that they are going to feature Sony IMX709 sensor in their new Reno 7 series.

SNS | Kolkata | November 24, 2021 8:34 pm

(Representational Image; Source: iStock)

Oppo is the first to provide Sony IMX709 sensor in the selfie camera in their upcoming series. The audience will experience a 60 percent increase in light sensitivity and 35 percent noise reduction compared to the selfie unit on the Reno6 Pro, according to GSM Arena.

The famous mobile company, Oppo has also posted a short video on Weibo, giving us a small tease on the sensor’s low-light capabilities. Then after that, the company also unveiled that the Reno7 Pro will have a throbbing light around the camera bump to alert you of any notification, but according to GSM Arena, it is not clear if it will remain selected to the Pro version or the other models will also have it. The Oppo Reno7 series includes three smartphones- Reno7, Reno7 SE, and Reno7 Pro.

The company has not given any hint of any Pro plus version right now, as of the November 25 event.

(With inputs from ANI)

