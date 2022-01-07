Core i9-12900KS CPU clocked at 5.5GHz unveiled by Intel

Intel announced 12th Generation KS series CPUs at CES 2022, which will boost one of their core speeds up to 5.5GHz.

According to GSM Arena, the company’s CPU is the Core i9-12900KS. Intel demonstrated a configuration running Hitman 3 during the announcement, and the CPU maintained a 5.2GHz clock speed on all of its 8 performance cores.

As with the standard Core i9-12900K, this Core i9-12900K also has eight power-efficient E-cores; However, no additional information on temperatures or power draw was provided by the company.

GSM Arena reports that the CPU will initially only be available to OEMs, with end-users able to purchase the CPU later on.

The company did not provide a specific release date.

(With inputs from ANI)