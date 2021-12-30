Brightness has been improved with LG’s OLED EX technology

A new generation of OLED technology from LG Display, dubbed OLED EX, will boost brightness by thirty percent, boost picture accuracy, and enable smaller bezels in finished displays, the company claims.

There are two key changes behind these improvements, according to The Verge. A deuterium element is used in the chemical make-up of LG’s OLED panels, and algorithmic image processing is incorporated into the panels. Based on personal viewing habits, LG will adjust the intensity of each light-emitting diode in TV to “precisely (control) the display’s energy input to more accurately express the details and colors of the video content being played.”

The Verge quotes LG as stating that its OLED EX display will have a reduced bezel size. Based on calculations, it has been predicted it will be able to reduce the thickness of the bezel from six millimeters to four millimeters with a 65-inch OLED display. On paper, it doesn’t seem like a big change, but considering how optimized this technology already is, every little step forward needs to be fought for.

Starting in the second quarter of 2022, LG plans to incorporate OLED EX technology into all of its OLED panels. However, it isn’t clear how long it might take until consumers can buy this technology.

LG showed off new transparent displays as well as reclining, curving OLED thrones at this year’s CES conference, in addition to improving its OLED technology.

(With imports from ANI)