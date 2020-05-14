Fortnite from the developer epic games would be available on Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Sony’s PlayStation 5 consoles at launch later this year. The game will run at 60 frames per second.

Epic made the announcement alongside its reveal of Unreal Engine 5, its new game engine and developer toolkit designed for creating next-generation titles.

“Epic will release Fortnite, built with UE4, on next-gen consoles at launch and, in keeping with the team’s commitment to prove out industry-leading features through internal production, migrate the game to UE5 in mid-2021,” the company said in a blog post published today.

Epic says all progress and purchases will carry over, and it will support cross-play across generations and will “continue support for existing platforms in tandem with our support for next-generation consoles.”

Epic announced last week that the title now has more than 350 million registered players.

“While we can’t share specifics at the moment, more powerful hardware will allow us to improve performance and visuals. At launch, the version of Fortnite we release on next-gen consoles will be built with Unreal Engine 4. We will migrate Fortnite to Unreal Engine 5 in mid-2021,” informed the company.

Last month, Epic Games released its Battle Royale game through the official Play Store on Android.

The game was available for Android 10 since mid-2019. However, Epic Games decided not to include the game in Google Play Store.