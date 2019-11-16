Online gaming platform, Fortnite, has become a popular place for all kinds of promotional content. It provides a space for promotion to videos, movies, music, and even shoes. Following the same trend, the game is now promoting another game via a crossover, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Fortnite players can now play with their avatars dressed as a classic Star Wars era Stormtrooper. The Imperial Stormtrooper skin is available to purchase from the in-game item shop for 1500 V-Bucks (Fortnite’s in-game currency) till November 17. It is likely that more Star Wars content will also arrive in Fortnite soon. Gamers who purchase the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game from the Epic Games store will get the skin for free. The offer is only valid for purchases made before November 30 though.

Gamers who bought EA’s new game will have to sign in using the same Epic Games account that was used to make the purchase. Once they are logged in, they will automatically get the skin in their stack. The scheme is also available across all platforms, provided players link their respective consoles with their epic games account.

The company has also taken care of the players who have already purchased the Stormtrooper skin in the Fortnite and then purchased the Star Wars game, as it will provide 1500 V- bucks to their gaming account. The skin is part of the original trilogy set, which means more Star Wars content or products is in the pipeline.

Other than the skin, an Imperial Star Destroyer has also appeared on the Fortnite. It can be seen hovering over West cost of the game, but players cannot ride in it yet. It would be interesting to see what all new things Fortnite board bring for its players. Considering Fortnite’s history anything can be possible.

(With input from agencies)