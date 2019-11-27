E-commerce giant Flipkart on Wednesday introduced a smart assistive interface feature called “Saathi” which guides users on the website by text and audio-based instructions, similar to a real-life salesperson.

“Flipkart Saathi” will help first-time e-commerce users on the platform enhance their overall shopping experience, the company said.

With ‘Saathi,’ the Walmart-backed company is aiming to bring as many as 200 million customers living in tier-2, tier-3 cities and beyond on its online platform. The feature will initially be available in Hindi and English languages.

“Flipkart is committed to bringing the next 200 million consumers online and solving for that in every possible manner,” Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Group Chief Executive Officer, Flipkart, said in a statement.

“This personalisation of technology is a key element of our vision for Bharat and all our innovations are centred around this,” Krishnamurthy added.

“Through the combination of cutting-edge tech with our robust understanding of the diverse consumer base in India, the Flipkart team has created an offering to simplify e-commerce,” added Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Flipkart.

(With input from agencies)