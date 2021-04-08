Facebook has added Zoom and GoToMeeting support to its Portal TV product, with an aim to make work-from-home lifestyle more convenient amid the pandemic.

Zoom and GoToMeeting, as well as BlueJeans and Webex, are already available on Facebook’s more portable Portal devices, including the standard Portal, the Portal Mini, and the Portal Plus.

The new additions to the Portal TV should make it much more useful as a work webcam, but also in the event any of your Covid-era digital hangouts happen on Zoom, reports The Verge.

“Now, your favourite Zoom functionality extends to the largest screen in your home, so you can work from your couch as well as your desk,” the company said in a blog post.

“That includes joining breakout rooms for brainstorming in smaller groups, calendar integration to help you stay on top of your schedule, screen sharing to improve remote collaboration, and virtual backgrounds to improve your overall experience,” it added.

Facebook has been slowly building out the feature set of its Portal family of video chat devices, the report said.

In October last year, it added Netflix to the Portal TV and the second-generation Portal and the first Portal Mini released back in 2019 added WhatsApp calling support alongside more reasonable price tags.