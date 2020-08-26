Tech giant Facebook on Tuesday said that it will pay news publishers in the country soon to ensure their content is available on its Facebook News.

Launched last year in the US, Facebook News is all set to make its debut in the UK, Germany, France, India and Brazil within the next six months to a year, the company said.

Speaking about the expansion of Facebook News, Campbell Brown, VP, Global News Partnerships at Facebook said, “we’ll work closely with news partners in each country to tailor the experience and test ways to deliver a valuable experience for people while also honouring publishers’ business models.”

Facebook has found that over 95 per cent of the traffic Facebook News delivers to publishers “is incremental to the traffic they already get from News Feed”.

“Based on this progress, we are accelerating our plans to expand internationally,” Brown added.

Facing intense political heat in India over its alleged role in favouring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its platform, social networking giant Facebook last week clarified its position, saying it has removed and will continue to remove content posted by public figures in India which violate its community standards.

Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director, Facebook India, said that Facebook has always been an open, transparent and non-partisan platform where people can express themselves freely. “Over the last few days, we have been accused of bias in the way we enforce our policies. We take the allegations of bias incredibly seriously, and want to make it clear that we denounce hate and bigotry in any form,” Mohan said.