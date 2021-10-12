Facebook lied to its Oversight Board repeatedly: Whistleblower

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has alleged that the social network ‘lied’ to its independent Oversight Board repeatedly. The board has now invited her to meet and discuss her experiences and gather more information about her accusations against the social media platform.

In a tweet late on Monday, former Facebook employee Haugen said she will speak to Facebook’s independent Oversight Board at its invitation.

“I have accepted the invitation to brief the Facebook Oversight Board about what I learned while working there. Facebook has lied to the board repeatedly, and I am looking forward to sharing the truth with them,” she said.

In a statement, the Oversight Board said that in the last few weeks, new information about Facebook’s approach to content moderation has come to light as a result of Haugen’s actions.

“In light of the serious claims made about Facebook by Haugen, we have extended an invitation for her to speak to the Board over the coming weeks, which she has accepted,” the Board said.

“Board members appreciate the chance to discuss Ms. Haugen’s experiences and gather the information that can help push for greater transparency and accountability from Facebook through our case decisions and recommendations,” it added.

Haugen, a former product manager in Facebook’s civic integrity group, testified before the US Congress last week about a trove of internal documents she gave to The Wall Street Journal.

One of her main arguments was that Facebook’s business of selling ads based on engagement leads it to keep users on the service at all costs, even when it knows that the content, they are engaging with is harmful.

The Board said that the choices made by companies like Facebook have real-world consequences for the freedom of expression and human rights of billions of people across the world.

“In this context, transparency around rules is essential,” it said.

The Board is currently looking into whether Facebook has been fully forthcoming in its responses on its ‘cross-check’ system and will share its analysis later this month.

Facebook has also said it will ask the Board to review how to cross-check can be improved and to offer recommendations.

The Oversight Board is a panel of about 20 former political leaders, human rights activists, and journalists picked by Facebook to review content moderation appeals.

