Facebook on Monday said it is building a series of new audio-focused products, including virtual rooms and a feature called “soundbites” that lets users post short audio snippets to their feed like they would a photo or video, according to Fidji Simo, head of the Menlo Park, California-based company’s main service.

Facebook will also create a podcasting feature so users can download and listen to podcasts directly from the main app, Live Audio Rooms or virtual room will also be available on Messenger this summer.

“In addition to bringing this to Facebook, we also plan to release Live Audio Rooms on Messenger this summer so you can easily hang out with your friends, too,” Simo added.

Facebook announced multiple products that emphasise voice content over text, images, or video.

The company said it is building a set of new audio creation tools and will make them available in an audio creation tool directly inside the Facebook app.

You will be able to use music from Facebook’s Sound Collection in the background of your story to set the tone.

These audio creation tools will enable users to create Soundbites – short-form, creative audio clips for capturing anecdotes, jokes, moments of inspiration, poems, and many other things.

“We’ll start testing Soundbites over the next few months with a small number of creators and refine the product with their input before making it available to everyone,” Facebook said.

The company said that podcasts are also coming to its platform.

Within the next few months, you’ll be able to listen to podcasts directly on the Facebook app – both while using the app or when the app is backgrounded.

Additionally, the company is going to offer captions on all social audio experiences to make them accessible to all.

The company said that it is introducing multiple ways for audio creators to build their business too.

When Live Audio Rooms launch, fans will be able to support their favourite creators and public figures through Stars, or donate to causes they care about.

“Soon after launch, we’ll also offer other monetization models, like the ability to charge for access to a Live Audio Room through a single purchase or a subscription,” Facebook said.

To kickstart Soundbites, we’re introducing an Audio Creator Fund to support emerging audio creators.