Excessive screen time, trauma can cause behavioural issues in kids: Experts

Excessive screen time, trauma and violence can cause behavioural issues in children, said experts on Thursday, on World Mental Health day.

World Mental Health day is observed every year on October 10, to raise awareness and fight against stigma

Behavioural problems like aggressiveness, anger, coupled with depression and anxiety disorders have been significantly rising in the recent past.

“Excessive screen time, trauma and violence can induce behavioural changes in kids. They will throw tantrums, become aggressive, anxious, will be unable to sleep and will get depressed,” Dr Shorouq Motwani, Psychiatrist, Lilavati Hospital Mumbai, told IANS.

“In recent years, there has been a noticeable rise in behavioural issues among children, often linked to factors such as stress, excessive screen time, and changes in routine,” added Dr. Sameera S Rao, Consultant – Paediatrician and Neonatologist.

Common behavioral issues include sudden mood swings, where children may exhibit extreme changes in emotions. Increased aggression can manifest as unexplained irritability or anger.

Such children are also likely to experience mood swings, headaches or body aches, self-harm, impulsivity, hyperactivity, and inattention, and poor academic performance are some of the symptoms to watch out for in children.

The experts urged parents to recognise early signs of behavioural changes that may indicate mental health concerns, as early detection and intervention are crucial for effective management.

Rao said changes in eating or sleeping patterns, such as significant shifts in appetite or disrupted sleep, can also indicate underlying issues. A reluctance to attend school or participate in activities may suggest that something is amiss.

Further, some kids may also show regressive behaviours, such as a return to earlier developmental stages (for example bedwetting or thumb-sucking), which can signal distress. In addition, children may display compulsive behaviours, such as repetitive actions or rituals, which can be indicative of anxiety or OCD, he noted.

Motwani called on parents to be patient, and to not shout, hit or talk down to them in a derogatory manner; and to communicate with them to understand what is bothering them.

If symptoms persist or worsen, it’s essential to consult a pediatrician or child psychologist, the experts said.

“Early professional intervention provides the necessary support to manage behavioral changes and promote mental well-being. Recognising these signs early helps pave the way for recovery and balanced mental health,” Rao said