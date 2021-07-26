Revenant Esports announced their brand new ‘Call of Duty Mobile: Multiplayer Roster’ to strengthen leadership rankings and show their commitment to Indian Esports.

“We enjoy a strong presence in the Call of Duty Mobile space with our Battle Royale lineup, which is one of the best in the country at the moment,” said Rohit N. Jagasia, CEO-Founder, Revenant Esports.

“We also ran various academy programmes in this title and have created successful IPs like the Revenant Star League and Revenant Duel Arena,” Jagasia added.

Revenant Esports’ brand-new roster consists of experienced and the most feared players in the country. The new ‘Call of Duty Mobile: Multiplayer’ team will be led by Nandhakishore “Abyss” Venugopalan.

“The acquisition of this new lineup portrays our long-term commitment to ‘Call of Duty Mobile’. Our aim is to partner with the best talent whenever we see a sizeable opportunity,” Jagasia said.

“We are absolutely stoked to partner with this roster and put up a strong performance in the Call of Duty Mobile World Championship and other regional titles,” Jagasia added.

Revenant Esports was founded in 2020 and is a destination for casual, aspiring, pro- gamers and content creators and has shown exponential growth through 2020.

The firm has a strong foothold in the Call of Duty Mobile competitive scene and has set up a significant e-sports gaming and broadcasting infrastructure.