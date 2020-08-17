Multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk has his own way to leave people perplexed. This time he has set new boundaries and has ‘begged’ people to trash him on Wikipedia, forcing the website to lock his page from editing.

“History is written by the victors… except on Wikipedia haha,” Musk tweeted on Sunday.

History is written by the victors … except on Wikipedia haha — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, he asked his 37.9 million followers to “trash” him on the site, which typically allows anyone to edit its pages.

“Please trash me on Wikipedia, I’m begging you,” Musk said.

Please trash me on Wikipedia, I’m begging you — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2020

The tweet has gone viral with over 196.8K likes, 12.6K retweets and 5.7K comments.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO responded to many of his followers who took up the challenge and shared their edits.

“All major wars, diseases and financial disasters of the last century can be directly attributed to Mr. Musk or one of his companies,” one user edited the page to say, before sending the update straight to Musk, who signalled his approval.

Musk also approved of a suggestion to edit his page to describe him as a “business magnet” instead of a “business magnate.”

Due to the overwhelming traffic on Musk’s Wikipedia page, Musk’s Wikipedia page was quickly locked by the company, which limited changes to only editors approved by the site itself.

This is not the first time Musk has mentioned Wikipedia on Twitter. Earlier, he expressed disappointment with the site and its accuracy, especially regarding him.