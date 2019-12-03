To make the folding smartphones market even more competitive, Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria—brother of late drug dealer, Pablo Escobar, has announced a foldable smartphone that features a unique flexible screen allowing a user to fold their regular phone into a tablet size. The phone, called, ‘Escobar Fold 1’ comes at a retail price of $349 and is currently available exclusively on sale at EscobarInc.com/Fold1.

Escobar Fold 1 smartphone was conceptualised in the US and is being manufactured in Hong Kong. The phone features 7.8 inches Amoled FHD+ screen when folded and dual cameras (16/20 megapixels). It is powered by Android 9.0 OS, Octa-Core 2.8Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 CPU with 4,000 mAh battery. Speaking about the memory, it has two versions—128GB/6GB memory for $349 and 512GB/8GB memory for $499.

“I have made one of the first foldable smartphones in the world. Thanks to effective production and no special deals with retailers, we have been able to keep costs low as compared to other manufacturers. The Escobar Fold 1 is the best smartphone in the world right now,” said Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria, Founder of Escobar Inc.

Similar to Huawei Mate X, the Escobar Fold 1 can be unfolded to turn it into a 7.8 screen sized tablet. The expanded AMOLED display has a 4:3 aspect ratio and an FHD+ resolution.

(With inputs from agencies)