Do not sleep next to your iPhones while charging, warns Apple

Apple warns individuals against charging their iPhones overnight and recommended not sleeping in close proximity to the device while it’s charging.

As stated by the technology company, following this practice could lead to discomfort and potential harm.

Apple also advised customers to exercise common sense to prevent instances where their skin comes into direct contact with the device or charger.

“Don’t sleep on a device, power adapter, or wireless charger, or place them under a blanket, pillow, or your body, when it’s connected to a power source. Keep your iPhone, the power adapter, and any wireless charger in a well-ventilated area when in use or charging,” the advisory reads.

The advisory also urged individuals to be cautious, especially if they have a medical condition that affects their ability to sense heat on their skin.

Furthermore, the company suggested that users should avoid using chargers from third-party manufacturers, as these might not deliver the right amount of voltage for safe iPhone charging. They also recommended staying away from damaged cables that could pose a safety risk during charging.

Apple also warns against using the power adapter in wet places, like near a sink or shower, and emphasized not connecting or disconnecting the adapter with wet hands.

In other news, Apple has made updates to its podcast app, ‘Apple Podcasts’, introducing features such as subscription analytics, additional Delegated Delivery partners, and Linkfire for audio streaming.

“In Apple Podcasts Connect, subscription analytics allows creators to observe how listeners interact with their premium subscriptions on Apple Podcasts,” stated the technology company in a blog post.

Once a subscription is chosen from the enhanced Analytics section, creators can utilize the Overview tab to view the count of listeners who initiated a free trial, the quantity of paid subscriptions, the proportion of listeners who shift from a free trial to a paid subscription, and the approximate earnings generated from their subscriptions.