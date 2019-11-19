After years of anticipation, Disney’s video streaming service called, Disney+ or Disney Plus was finally released last week, but Indian users will have to wait a bit longer as the service will arrive in India by the second half of 2020.

There will be no different app for Disney Plus as the service will be arriving in the Indian market via Hotsar, media reports said. The announcement was made by Hotstar India on its Twitter handle.

So far, there is no official announcement on the news, but Hotstar released the information while replying to a query on Disney+ coming to India saying, “Hi, We are working on bringing Disney+ to India. The launch date is yet to be announced; stay tuned. Thank you!”

Disney+ was launched in the US on Tuesday for $6.99 per month or $69 per year.

The company recently announced that the service will be launched in major European markets, including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and “a number of other countries in the region” on March 31, 2020.

This will come almost 20 weeks after the service begins in the US, Canada and the Netherlands.

Last week, Disney announced that over 10 million subscribers have signed up for its online streaming service on its first day of operation. Additionally, new data also revealed that the Disney+ mobile app was downloaded 3.2 million times within the first 24 hours of the streaming service’s launch.

(With input from agencies)