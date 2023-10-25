Databricks acquires data startup Arcion for $100 mn

US-based data and AI company Databricks has acquired data startup Arcion, which helps enterprises quickly and reliably replicate data across on-prem, cloud databases and data platforms.

According to reports, the company acquired Arcion for about $100 million, including incentives.

The company said this acquisition will enable Databricks to natively provide a scalable, easy-to-use, and cost-effective solution to ingest data from various enterprise data sources.

“Arcion’s highly reliable and easy-to-use solution will enable our customers to make that data available almost instantly for faster and more informed decision-making,” Ali Ghodsi, Co-Founder and CEO at Databricks, said in a statement.

Building on a scalable change data capture (CDC) engine, Arcion offers connectors for over 20 enterprise databases and data warehouses. The integration will simplify ingesting such data either continuously or on-demand into the lakehouse, fully integrated with the enterprise security, governance, and compliance capabilities of the Databricks platform, according to the company.

“Arcion’s real-time, large-scale CDC data pipeline technology extends Databricks’ market-leading ETL solution to include replication of operational data in real-time,” said Gary Hagmueller, CEO of Arcion.

The acquisition comes after Databricks announced a $500 million funding round in September at a valuation of $43 billion.

In June, the company acquired MosaicML, a leading generative AI platform for approximately $1.3 billion. With this acquisition, the company is said to make generative AI accessible for every organisation, enabling them to build, own and secure generative AI models with their own data.