CSCs playing vital role in sharing cyber-security knowledge to the last mile: Experts

As cyber threats are evolving at a rapid pace globally, with the number of data breaches increasing every year, experts on Friday said that Common Services Centers (CSC) plays a vital role in sharing cyber-security knowledge to the last mile.

Speaking at the CSC Cyber Security Conclave 2024, S Krishnan, Secretary, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said that security is not just about systems, but also about behaviour, knowledge, and habits.

“One of the major risks we face is the end user who may overlook the importance of cyber protection, often sharing PIN numbers and increasing vulnerabilities,” he added.

On this occasion, CSC and the United Service Institution (USI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cyber-security.

“The partnership between CSC and USI bridges two different worlds, enhancing our digital landscape. Digitalisation not only enhances productivity but also centralises data, promoting a robust digital economy,” said Krishnan.

In addition, Sanjay Rakesh, MD and CEO-CSC SPV said that by developing a cyber think tank, “we aim to foster innovative solutions and create a more user-friendly cyber system”.

“We will establish a small, dedicated group to lead our efforts towards cyber protection and work towards developing a cohesive cybersecurity system,” he added.

With cyber security being a primary topic, CSC had launched the ‘Cyber Rakshak’ programme in rural and remote areas in partnership with leading IT infrastructure service provider companies globally.

This cyber security training initiative has equipped women with new technology skills and helped them emerge as cyber security ambassadors.