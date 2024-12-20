DCP Hemant Tiwari Highlights PM Modi’s Call for Cyber Awareness

Pappu Yadav talks about Modi-Adani, Threats by Bishnoi & more
Lok Sabha MP PappuYadav in conversation with The StatesmanTalk,’ questions the government over the privatization of various sectors.
DCP of Delhi’s Cyber Crime unit #HemantTiwari in conversation with ‘#TheStatesmanTalk,’ talks about PM #NarendraModi’s push for cyber awareness in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ address.
Statesman News Service | New Delhi | December 20, 2024 2:25 pm
Samajwadi Party spokesperson Nasser Salim on The Statesman Talk shares why he joined the party, calling it an “ideological match” for its focus on socialism and helping the downtrodden.
Checkout the exclusive interview of former Amroha Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali, who asserted that the #SambhalViolence incident was a pre-planned act. He accused the BJP-RSS combine of using every tactic to tarnish the image of RahulGandhi.
