Technology giant, Apple is reportedly working to introduce new FaceID technology that will allow its users to unlock their devices with their face masks on. As per the reports, the update will be released in iOS 13.5.

This news of the update comes at a time when face masks have become a necessity due to the coronavirus caused Covid-19 crisis and people find it difficult to unlock their devices with their protection on.

As per a CNN Business report, FaceID will recognise when someone is wearing a mask and the iPhone will pull up the passcode entry screen after swiping up from the bottom of the screen with no more searching for users’ face.

However, the FaceID tool still won’t unlock the iPhone unless the user takes off the mask, but it will make the switch to the passcode-unlock option faster.

As of now, only reports of such feature are making to the news. Apple is still yet to disclose when iOS 13.5 will be finalised and released for the masses.

Not all features that show up in an iOS beta gets included in the final release, but this one seems like a necessary change. Therefore, there is a high probability that it will be made available for the users.

iOS 13.5 will also introduce Apple’s contact-tracing API, meant to help with efforts to tackle the coronavirus by tracking contact with people who are confirmed to be infected.