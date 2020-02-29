Game Developers Conference 2020, one of the major events for video game programmers and designers, has been postponed amid the spiked global tension caused by the rising cases of deadly coronavirus.

The conference was scheduled to be held between March 16 to March 20 in San Francisco.

The GDC 2020 organizers did not provide new dates but they said, “We fully intend to host a GDC event later in the summer.”

GDC organizers:

After close consultation with our partners in the game development industry and community around the world, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the Game Developers Conference this March. Having spent the past year preparing for the show with our advisory boards, speakers, exhibitors, and event partners, we’re genuinely upset and disappointed not to be able to host you at this time . We want to thank all our customers and partners for their support, open discussions and encouragement. As everyone has been reminding us, great things happen when the community comes together and connects at GDC. For this reason, we fully intend to host a GDC event later in the summer. We will be working with our partners to finalize the details and will share more information about our plans in the coming weeks. For more information, please visit our Frequently Asked Questions page: www.gdconf.com/faq

The announcement comes after San Francisco comes hours after a second case of the virus was registered in California with an unknown origin, forcing the authorities to declare a state of emergency to prepare for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Earlier, big brands like Facebook, Sony, Microsoft and Amazon withdrew their participation from the event due to the concerns around the spread of the virus.

Last year, around 29,000 people attended the conference, reports stated.

Meanwhile, organizers have sent an email to all those who were planning to attend the event stating, answers to some of their questions about refunds for passes and hotels booked within the convention’s block.

