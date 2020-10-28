Cognizant named Rajesh Nambiar as the Chairman and Managing Director of its India operations on Wednesday, he will also serve as a member of its Executive Committee effective November 9, 2020.

Nambiar will join Cognizant from Ciena, a networking, systems, and software company, where he currently serves as the Chairman and President of Ciena India, said a late-night statement.

Nambiar, succeeds Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, who retired in July this year, after 23 years of service at the firm.

“In the repositioned and elevated role of the India Chairman and MD, Rajesh will strengthen our brand positioning in India and enhance our relationships with relevant Indian government agencies, chambers of commerce, universities, the media, and key policy-making bodies, including Nasscom,” Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries said.

“We are confident that his extensive industry and leadership experience will provide further momentum to our operations in India, which is a critical hub of Cognizant’s leading-edge delivery capabilities,” Humphries said.

“I am honoured to be part of Cognizant and look forward to contributing to the company’s growth as a member of the Executive Committee. Cognizant’s technology and delivery capabilities in India provide an immense competitive advantage to the company and its clients,” said Nambiar.

“My priority is to build upon Cognizant’s rich legacy of innovation, industry leadership, and client-centric employee culture to help the company engineer modern businesses that improve everyday life,” he added.

Nambiar is a global citizen, having lived and worked in India, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the U.S. His extensive general management, commercial, and delivery experience includes more than a dozen years with IBM and 18 years with Tata Consultancy Services.