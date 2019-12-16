Google has hit a major snag with its latest Chrome v79 browser update after a critical bug wiped data in select applications that use Android’s WebView feature.

Installing the Chrome 79 on an Android phone resulted in the loss of some data and files that ideally should have moved along from the Chrome 78 update that was being replaced. However, that did not happen. At this time, it is clear that this issue only affects the Chrome 79 web browser for Android phones, and Chrome for the Apple iPhone or iPad does not have this bug.

Google said it will soon roll out a fix while halting the Chrome 79 update. Here’s what the company said:

“We are currently discussing the correct strategy for resolving this issue which will be one of:

continue the migration, moving the missed files into their new locations. revert the change by moving migrated files to their old locations.

We will let you know which of these two options have been chosen soon. In the meantime, it would be good to collect a list of affected packages, and details of whether any mitigations have been released to users, and in what versions so that we can test that the respin doesn’t interact badly with the mitigation.”

Google developers confirmed that they forget to move the contents of localStorage or WebSQL into the new Chrome 79 directory.

It is to be noted that localStorage and WebSQL are storage mechanisms, which allow a website or web app to store data on a user’s device. These are especially used by mobile app developers. When Google started rolling out Chrome 79 update, the apps lost access to all the files and data saved inside the old Chrome 78 localStorage and WebSQL folders.

(With input from agencies)