Short-video sharing platform Chingari on Monday has announced that it has crossed more than 30 million downloads in just three months.

Within just 24 hours of the ban on TikTok and other Chinese apps in India, Chingari gained more than 3.5 million downloads, with content creators making a beeline to join it.

“The rise of Chingari App has a direct correlation with the advanced tools that we offer and the seamless creation experience that Chingari App provides. We provide excellent video and audio editing tools to our content creators and empower them with the best Indianised filters for visual effects,” said Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO of Chingari App.

Chingari said it has also added AR (augmented reality) filters on its platform to give content creators more advanced front and rear camera tools to work with.

The “highest percentage” of Chingari users are in the 18-35 years category, it said.

In addition to English and Spanish, the Chingari content is available in Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Odia, and Telugu, the statement said.

Apart from India, the app is steadily increasing its users in countries like UAE, the US, Kuwait, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, and others, it added.

The short-video sharing platform last week signed a music licensing agreement with T-Series.

As a result of the partnership, all Chingari users in India, other Saarc nations, and in the Middle East will get access to the music collection of T-Series.