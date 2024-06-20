CERT-In, Mastercard join hands to bolster cybersecurity for financial sector

The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), under the IT Ministry, on Wednesday said it has joined hands with financial giant Mastercard to promote cooperation and information sharing in the area of cybersecurity related to the financial sector.

The two entities will leverage their shared expertise regarding the financial sector in the fields of cybersecurity incident response, capacity building, sharing cyber threat intelligence specific to the financial sector and advanced malware analysis.

“Cybersecurity is the need of the hour and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is committed to ensuring that people on digital platforms are secure, as this warfare is not on the ground but in cyberspace,” Minister of State of Commerce & Industry, and Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada said.

“I am confident that this is an important milestone that will benefit not only both entities but also the public at large,” he added.

Mastercard and CERT-In will hold training programmes and workshops for cyber-capacity building, the latest market trends, and best practices to enhance the cyber security of financial sector organisations. The two entities will also share relevant cyber threat trends, technical information, threat intelligence, and vulnerability reports to strengthen the financial sector information security in the country.

“The company is delighted to collaborate with CERT-In to fortify India’s financial digital ecosystem, which has powered unprecedented growth in the country,” said Gautam Aggarwal, Division President, South Asia at Mastercard.