Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that that the Centre has raised the issue of unauthorised drones with respective state governments and union territory.

In a written reply to the lower house of the Parliament, Puri said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) keeps track of the registered civil RPAS.

“Regarding unauthorised drones, Government of India has taken up the matter with respective state governments/ Union Territory administrations,” he noted.

The aviation regulator DGCA has launched the preliminary verison of Digital Sky Platform, which allows RPAS (Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems) to register themselves It also issues their permits as well as their flight path approvals, among others.

It is a must for all RPAS to have a Unique Identification Number (UIN) and all such operators are required to get Unmanned Aircraft Operator Permit (UAOP) from the DGCA.

To a question on whether the government plans to use drone technology for mapping, monitoring, disaster management and to increase productivity in agriculture sector, the minister replied in the affirmative.

“Drones have multiple uses like mapping, monitoring, surveying, disaster management, delivery of payload, etc,” he added.

