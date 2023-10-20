Blinkit’s losses up over 8% to reach 1,078 cr in FY23, revenue surges 3X: Report

Zomato-owned quick delivery platform Blinkit saw its losses increase 8.2 per cent to reach Rs 1,078.9 crore in FY23 from Rs 996.7 crore in FY22, the media reported on Thursday.

Delivery and related charges were behind 29.2 per cent of the total expenses, reports Entrackr.

“This cost elevated 2.4X to Rs 565.8 crore in FY23 from Rs 235.9 crore in FY22. Its employee, advertising, rental, and outsourcing manpower costs drove its overall expenditure to Rs 1,939 crore in FY23,” the report said.

According to the statement filed with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), Blinkit registered a three-fold jump in its revenue during FY2023. Its revenue from operations surged to Rs 724.2 crore in FY23 from Rs 236.1 crore in FY22.

“Blinkit makes money from the marketplace commissions which accounted for 55.9 per cent of the total operating collection. This income grew 2.75X to Rs 404.5 crore in the last fiscal year from Rs 146.8 crore in FY22,” the report noted.

Blinkit was acquired by Zomato for $568 million in an all-stock deal. The online food delivery platform, set to reveal its Q2 FY24 results soon, reported a net profit of Rs 2 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year and revenues of Rs 2,416 crore (year-over-year), up 70.9 per cent from the same period last year.

In the same quarter last year, Zomato posted a net loss of Rs 186 crore and revenues of Rs 1,414 crore. As reported in the filing to the exchanges, the quick commerce (Blinkit) business turned contributory positive for the first time ever in June 2023. According to Q1FY24 figures, 1.75 crore transacting customers were registered, compared with 1.67 crore a year earlier.