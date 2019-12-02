Get ready to shell out more for calls and data after the major telecos announced their revised prepaid plans after a gap of three years. All three giant telecom companies—Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio are all set to release new plans with updated prices starting this week. These new plans are likely to affect customers’ monthly budget, here are the details about how much you will have to spend on it.

Free calling. All free unlimited outgoing voice calls to other networks are going to come to an end. For example, Vodafone’s plan for Rs 299 plan for 28 days will give 1000 minutes free on voice calls to other networks. Once the free minutes are over the company will charge 6 paise per minute. Bharti Airtel too is following Vodafone Idea and it said that FUP will be applied to all its ‘unlimited calling’ plans. However, calls made on the same networks will continue to remain free. Prepaid Users. Airtel and Vodafone users are at bay from increase in rates as of now. Both, Airtel and Vodafone have increased mobile and data prices between 10-47 per cent. Whereas, Reliance Jio has increased the tariffs on its ‘all-in-one’ plans by 40 per cent.

BHARTI AIRTEL

VODAFONE IDEA

The telecom company has been suffering from massive losses for some time now and with the new rates it is likely to overcome its declining average revenue per user (ARPU). The company recently posted quarterly loss of Rs. 50,922 crores in third quarter, biggest in Indian corporate history. Like Airtel, its new prices will also come into effect from 12.00 am of December 3.

Revised Vodafone Tariff

RELIANCE JIO

Reliance Jio was the third and the last telecom to announce hiked rates of its prepaid plans. The company will launch New All-In-One prepaid plans with unlimited voice and data. These plans will be priced up to 40 per cent higher and will come into effect from December 6.

Jio’s statement stated, “the new All-in-One prepaid plans will be priced up to 40 percent higher, they’ll deliver up to 300 percent more benefits. The telco also said that it is determined to “benefit Indian consumers and take measures including an appropriate increase in tariffs in a manner that does not adversely impact data consumption or growth in digital adoption and sustains investments.”

“While remaining committed to the ultimate interest of the consumer, Jio will take all necessary steps to help sustain the Indian telecommunications industry,” the company statement added.

It is worth noting that Jio in October released its all-in-one prepaid plans for Rs. 222, Rs. 333, and Rs. 444.