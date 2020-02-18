Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and Washington Post owner, on Monday, announced he was donating $10 billion to a new fund aimed to save Earth’s environment.

The announcement comes barely a month after Amazon was accused of threatening to fire its employees who spoke about company’s role in the climate crisis.

His company is often criticized for its environmental record, but Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon and the world’s richest man, said he was committing USD 10 billion to a new fund to tackle climate change.

In a post to his 1.4 million followers on Instagram on Monday, the e-commerce tycoon said the Bezos Earth Fund would “fund scientists, activists and NGOs working to preserve and protect the natural world.

“I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share,” Bezos said in the post.

“This global initiative will fund scientists, activists, NGOs – any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world. We can save Earth. It’s going to take a collective effort from big companies, small companies, nation-states, global organizations, and individuals,” he added.

On several occasions, the world’s richest man—with net worth $129.9 billion, has clashed with US President Donald Trump, especially after US withdrew from the Paris climate agreement. Trump, on the other hand, is known to attack climate change activists on a regular basis. Recently, he called the “perennial prophets of doom.”

Last September, Bezos said Amazon would pledge to become carbon neutral by 2040 and vowed that the company would order 100,000 electric delivery trucks.

(With input from agencies)