In a major announcement, ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) on Wednesday introduced its Zephyrus Duo 15 with new 10th Generation Intel Core processors, especially made for the hardcore gamers.

The ‘ROG Spring 2020′ collection is led by the Zephyrus Duo 15 along with refreshed Zephyrus S, M, and G models.

The company is yet to disclose price and availability of these new products.

Here’s how the laptop works. The laptop has dual screen in which its main screen (15.6 inch) can be either a 4K 60Hz panel or a 1920 X 1080p 300Hz panel.

Laptop’s second display placed just above the keyboard deck is 14.1-inch in size with 60Hz touchscreen with 3840 x 1100 resolution. This second screen can be lifted at a 13-degree angle, placing both the screens in a comfortable field of view for the gamer.

Speaking of the power, Duo 15 sports a 90Wh battery and charges through a USB-C port that supports Thunderbolt 3.

Series’ most expensive model will feature the 4K screen, a Core i9-10980HK, 32GB of RAM, 2TB of storage (RAID), and an RTX 2080 Super. As per TheVerge, gamers will be able to grab their piece in June for $3,699.99.

These displays will provide lightning-fast, crystal-clear visuals that heighten immersion while delivering the most fluid and responsive gameplay to date.

Speaking on the collection, the ROG Strix SCAR laptops are built with up to RTX 2080 SUPER GPUs along with 300 Hz panels and ROG Strix G15 Electro Punk laptop aims at opening new possibilities for personal expression, the company said in a statement.

These ROG laptops feature a range of the GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs from NVIDIA, including the RTX 2070 SUPER and the range-topping RTX 2080 SUPER GPUs.

According to the company, based on the latest NVIDIA Turing architecture, these GPUs take NVIDIA’s already-successful formula and dial it up.

Armed with CUDA cores for programmable shading, RT cores for ray tracing, and Tensor cores for AI-powered functions, RTX 20-series GPUs provide dedicated hardware for the acceleration of real-time, lifelike lighting, shadows and reflections.

To make sure that 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs perform up to their potential, ROG has introduced factory-applied liquid metal thermal compound across all 2020 Zephyrus and Strix models.