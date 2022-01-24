Wallpapers for voice calls are being developed by WhatsApp

A new feature is in the works for the popular messaging app WhatsApp, allowing users to choose and set wallpapers as backgrounds for voice calls.

WhatsApp beta for iOS was spotted with this feature, according to WABetaInfo. An instant messaging app owned by Meta shows the chat wallpaper of the account the user is calling. With this functionality, WhatsApp currently displays the default wallpaper in the voice call interface rather than a customized chat background. Considering WhatsApp is still developing this feature, it is speculated that its voice call interface may display the customized chat wallpapers.

WhatsApp is expected to add voice call wallpaper to its Android app as well. According to the report, there is no word yet on when this feature will be rolled out to Android.

(With inputs from ANI)